Relaxation of coronavirus measures in schools from next weekend
From Saturday 19 February educational establishments in Flanders will sees a significant relaxation of the coronavirus measures that they are obliged to enforce. At a meeting held on Saturday, the Flemish Education Minister Ben Weyts (nationalist), the education boards and a team of experts agreed that the level of pandemic alert in education should be scaled down from Phase Red to Phase Orange from next Saturday.
Once children return to the classroom on Monday 21 February, pupils in primary schools, including those in the 6th year of primary school that are already 12, will no longer have to wear face coverings.
Meanwhile, secondary school pupils will no longer have to wear a face covering when they are outside on the school yard during break or are taking part in outdoor school activities.
The Flemish Education Minister says that he hopes that face coverings can be ditched altogether in secondary education after the half term break that ends on Sunday 6 March. Mr Weyts told VRT News that “I understand all too well that that our pupils are sick and fed up with face coverings. Certainly, when they see relaxations of the measures in other areas of society and absolutely when they themselves are having to wear them less and less elsewhere. It is good that face covering will no longer remain mandatory in primary schools, but I hope that we will be able to take the same step for secondary education”.
The new “Phase Orange” rules will be in place ready for the start of the last week of school before half term.