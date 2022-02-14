Freedom Convoy protests: “Brussels is exceptionally quiet”

In recent hours federal and Brussels police have been filtering traffic on approaches to the city to prevent vehicles with protesters from entering the city centre.

Federal police say several vehicles are making for the capital but they haven’t yet arrived. Brussels police insist the situation is under control, though the police checks triggered large tailbacks for commuters braving the difficulties forecast.

Vehicles with protesters who manage to end up in Brussels are being directed to Car Park C at Brussels Expo (Heizel). So far only several dozen vehicles managed to pierce the ring of steel police have erected around the Belgian and Flemish capital. Police remain alert and are continuing to carry out checks says Lonneville. “It’s too early to decide to stop the checks because a lot can still happen today. The situation can change very quickly”.

Some protesters have taken police guidance to heart and have left their vehicles at Car Park C and are heading to central Brussels on foot.