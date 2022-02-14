“Freedom Convoy” protests meet strong police presence

By 4:30PM Brussels police have "reopened traffic" and police checks on vehicles with demonstrators around Brussels had ended. Checks were only still being carried out on the inner orbital (Kleine Ring) and in the European District. A significant police presence remains ready to intervene if protesters try to enter the city.

The Vismarkt in the vicinity of the St Katelijne Church was one of the main venues where protesters gathered. Dozens of demonstrators, who from time to time shouted “liberté”, the French word for ‘freedom', materialised. They were met by large numbers of police, who kettled them and tried to get newly arrived demonstrators to disperse.