“Freedom Convoy” protests meet strong police presence
Police advised against car travel to Brussels on Monday as the Belgian and Flemish capital braced itself for the arrival of “Freedom Convoy” protesters. The protesters, who have taken their cue from the Canadian truckers, are protesting corona measures, the cost-of-living crisis and high fuel prices. Police filtered vehicles carrying demonstrators out of the traffic and instructed them to park at the Heizel. In all 130 vehicles were taken out of the traffic and directed to the Heizel. Some 30 people were arrested. Protesters also headed to Brussels from France and the Netherlands but the feared chaos did not materialise. Many protesters were forced to make their way to central Brussels on foot.
Around a hundred demonstrators gathered at Schuman Circus in the European District, where the Schuman metro station had to be closed. But by the afternoon calm had returned to the area after police surrounded demonstrators and dispersed them.
By 4:30PM Brussels police have "reopened traffic" and police checks on vehicles with demonstrators around Brussels had ended. Checks were only still being carried out on the inner orbital (Kleine Ring) and in the European District. A significant police presence remains ready to intervene if protesters try to enter the city.
The Vismarkt in the vicinity of the St Katelijne Church was one of the main venues where protesters gathered. Dozens of demonstrators, who from time to time shouted “liberté”, the French word for ‘freedom', materialised. They were met by large numbers of police, who kettled them and tried to get newly arrived demonstrators to disperse.
A dozen demonstrators also gathered outside VRT and RTBf centres, the homes of the Belgian public broadcasters. They had their photo taken with a Civitas banner. Civitas is a Roman Catholic and far right movement.