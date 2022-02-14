“Protesters welcome, but not to blockade Brussels”
Philippe Close (Francophone socialist), the Mayor of the City of Brussels, has said that protesters are welcome in the city if they wish to protest corona measures. However, the burgomaster was quick to add that they aren’t allowed to block traffic flows across the capital. “If this happens, tow-away services are at the ready” insists Mr Close.
“If people wish to come to Brussels (and protest), Car Park C (at the Heizel) is open. People can leave their vehicles behind there and discuss with police a possible route to the European District. I think and hope some of the protesters have not come to blockade Brussels, but we are ready. If there are too many incidents, we can tow vehicles away” Mr Close told VRT.
Police gather at Car Park C at the Heizel