“Water bomb” over Flanders could cause damage costing 8 billion euro

According to the study, East Flanders would be hit hardest by any flooding. The Flemish Government is now calling on experts to prepare Flanders for the impact of extreme rainfall.

At the request of the Flemish Minister of Mobility and Public Works, the Flemish Waterways Authority (Vlaamse Waterweg) and International Marine and Dredging Consultants examined what the impact of a water bomb like the one that descended on Wallonia in July 2021 would be if it were to happen in Flanders.



Ms Peeters told the papers that “Following the water bomb in Wallonia, the results of the study can be called a second wake-up call. If we take the scenario of 230 mm/M² of precipitation, which is comparable to the precipitation that fell in July 2021 in the Vesdre Valley, around 86,000 homes would be affected, and the total damage would amount to 8.1 billion euro. A water bomb over Flanders would therefore cause unprecedented material and financial damage and above all an unbelievable amount of human suffering. It should therefore no longer be a far from our bed show.”

After last summer’s devastating flooding in Wallonia, Ms Peeters immediately commissioned the Flemish Waterways Authority and Flanders Hydraulics Research to develop a "what-if scenario" to assess the potential damage a water bomb could cause here in Flanders. An initial reported was published in October 2021. It made for disturbing reading. Ms Peeters then asked the Flemish Waterways Authority to further refine their study.



Two scenarios were examined by International Marine and Dredging Consultants. The first simulates a small water bomb scenario with precipitation amounting to approximately 107mm/M² over a 48-hour period. This is the same as the amount that fell in the Demer Basin in Flemish Brabant on 14 and 15 July 2021.

The second simulation looks at the impact of a water bomb that would bring with it precipitation levels of 230mm/M² within a period of 48 hours. This corresponds to the precipitation level in the Vesdre Valley (Liège Province) on 14 and 15 July last year.

In the precipitation scenario with 107mm/M² of precipitation and without any rise in sea level, approximately 4,900 homes in our would be impacted. The total cost of the flood damage would amount to 289 million euro. If the sea level were to rise by 60 centimeters, the number of homes affected would rise to 5,300 and the total cost of the flood damage would rise to 300 million euro.

With precipitation levels of 230mm/M² and without any rise in sea level, approximately 86,000 homes would be impacted, and the total cost of the damage would amount to 8.1 billion euro. This would go up to 8.6 billion euro if sea levels were to rise by 60cm.