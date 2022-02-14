Basketball women certain of World Championships’ place

Coronavirus issues had left Russia without key players including Maria Vadejeva and Anastasia Sjilova. The Belgian Cats turned up the pressure from the outset. Meesseman and Linskens had soon put our women 7 points ahead.

The Russian never really succeeded in put the Belgians under any real pressure. Belgium were 10 points up by the end of the first quarter. A three-pointer for Russia from Kozik did little to unnerve the Belgians.

Julie Allemand was on top form and gave the Russian snot a moment’s rest. The Belgian Cats carried on in a similar vein and never looked threaten. By the break they led by 14 points.

The gap between the two teams kept on growing, although it must be said that the pace of the game slowed somewhat after the break. Both teams had more trouble scoring. The Russian were unable to take the initiative and the game remained very much in the Belgian’s hands.

Soon Belgium was 20 points ahead and any excitement there might have been ebbed away. During the final quarter the national team coach Valéry Demory brough in players that had been on the bench. Geldof and Resimont took full advantage of this, both putting in strong performances.

After what turned out to an easy 43-66 win, Belgium is now 100% certain of a place at this autumn’s World Championships.