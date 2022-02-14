Bizarre pub found in Caves of Kanne

It was on Friday evening that police received reports about people in the Kanne Caves. Police officers spent over half an hour climbing into the caves before they discovered a kind of café deep inside the network.

Those present included a 40-year-old Dutchman and a separate Dutch family with a child and a baby. Police say the illicit pub was located at a spot beyond where the caves have caved in that is not regularly visited.

“There was a kind of café. It must have been there for a while. There were tables and chairs” says police chief Dirk Claes.

The caves in the sloped sides of the Albert Canal mainly consist of galleries that have caved in and are particularly dangerous.

“People who do this kind of thing don’t realise what they are up to. There’s a threat to life and entry is strictly forbidden. We’re not too bothered about the fines, but people are taking tremendous risks when they enter the caves. It’s also dangerous for rescue workers if they need to intervene” says Claes.

Two of those present were in possession of marihuana for personal use. Police drew up a report detailing everybody who was present.