League-leaders beaten, rest op the top 4 win
As ever it was an exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening Royal Antwerp FC (photo above) further secured their position in second place in the league with a 0-1 victory away at RFC Seraing. On Saturday AA Gent won 0-1 away at KAS Eupen, OH Leuven beat Cercle Brugge 3-2, KV Mechelen confortably beat KV Oostende 3-0 and RSC Anderlecht enjoyed a 1-2 win away at Zulte Waregem.
On Sunday KRC Genk beat Standard de Liège 2-0, the league leader Union Saint-Gilloise were beaten 0-1 at home by Sint-Truiden, Club Brugge enjoyed a 2-0 home win against Sporting Charleroi and in the final game of the weekend there was a rare win for bottom club Beerschot.
Beerschot beat KV Kortrijk 2-1.
The League table after 27 games
1.Union Saint-Gilliose – 60 points
2.Royal Antwerp FC – 53 points
3.Club Brugge – 51 points
4.RSC Anderlecht – 48 points
5.KAA Gent – 43 points
6.Sporting Charleroi – 43 points
7.KV Mechelen – 42 points**
8.KRC Genk – 38 points*
9.OH Leuven – 36 points*
10.Cercle Brugge – 35 points
11.Sint-Truiden – 34 points
12.KV Kortrijk – 34 points
13.Standard de Liège – 29 points*
14.KV Oostende – 28 points
15.KAS Eupen – 27 points
16.Zulte Waregem 26 points
17.RFC Seraing – 23 points
18.Beerschot 16 points*
*= 26 games played
**=25 games played