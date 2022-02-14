League-leaders beaten, rest op the top 4 win

As ever it was an exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening Royal Antwerp FC (photo above) further secured their position in second place in the league with a 0-1 victory away at RFC Seraing. On Saturday AA Gent won 0-1 away at KAS Eupen, OH Leuven beat Cercle Brugge 3-2, KV Mechelen confortably beat KV Oostende 3-0 and RSC Anderlecht enjoyed a 1-2 win away at Zulte Waregem.