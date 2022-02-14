More and more scabies in Leuven area

Scabies spreads easily in places where people live cheek by jowl e.g. in care homes or student communities. It is pretty contagious and the mites that burrow into the top layer of the skin cause a persistent itch.

Chemist Anne Vanschoenwinkel: “A couple of years ago we saw hardly any cases of scabies. In recent months there’s been a big increase. I believe the disease was able to develop here because of the open borders. People from everywhere come here. Not everybody lives in hygienic circumstances”.

“It’s not a dangerous disease, but the itch is pretty annoying. The mites burrow into the skin and create little corridors. You will notice little red dots on your skin. You can easily get rid of it with the right treatment. Now scabies is getting more attention in the media people with skin conditions or an itch may worry. They are welcome to drop in at the pharmacist” says Vanschoenwinkel.