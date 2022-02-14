National Lottery appeals for missing EuroMillions winner to come forward

During the draw a hundred extra winners each winning a million euros were drawn in the countries taking part in EuroMillions. Seven Belgian winners have already visited National Lottery HQ to pocket their winnings. One hasn’t.

The extra winners in the draw on 21 January 2022 were selected via the My Bonus code on their ticket and not via the five winning numbers and two correct stars that identify the jackpot winner. The My Bonus code consists of 4 letters and 5 numbers that players can enter via e-lotto or get scanned at a National Lottery sales point.

The seven Belgian winners, who have collected, are four women and three men, all over 40. Two hail from Antwerp Province, two from Hainault, one from Limburg, one from East Flanders and one from West Flanders.

You can enter your code via e-lotto.be or visit a sales point to get your ticket scanned.

Winners can contact the National Lottery by phone or email.