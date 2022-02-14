Police set up traffic filtering roadblocks to keep “Freedom Convoy” out of Brussels

In addition to discontent about the measures that are in force to curb the spread of coronavirus. The protesters are unhappy about the sharp rise in fuel prices and the fall in purchasing power. They want to protest in Brussels as the Belgian capital is home to the EU institutions. In addition to protesters from France, Freedom Convoy protesters have also travelled from Luxembourg, Germany and The Netherlands.

The traffic filtering roadblocks have themselves caused delays at major road junctions on the edge of Brussels. People that don’t live in the capital are advised only to come to Brussels if they absolutely have to. Those that do need to be in the capital today are advised to use public transport.