Police set up traffic filtering roadblocks to keep “Freedom Convoy” out of Brussels
In an effort to prevent the so-called “Freedom Convoy” from reaching the centre of Brussels, the police have set up check points and roadblocks to filter traffic entering the capital. Inspired by protests staged by Canadian truckers, “Freedom Convoy” activists have already staged protests in France during the weekend. There a large police presence was able to keep them from entering Paris in any numbers.
In addition to discontent about the measures that are in force to curb the spread of coronavirus. The protesters are unhappy about the sharp rise in fuel prices and the fall in purchasing power. They want to protest in Brussels as the Belgian capital is home to the EU institutions. In addition to protesters from France, Freedom Convoy protesters have also travelled from Luxembourg, Germany and The Netherlands.
The traffic filtering roadblocks have themselves caused delays at major road junctions on the edge of Brussels. People that don’t live in the capital are advised only to come to Brussels if they absolutely have to. Those that do need to be in the capital today are advised to use public transport.