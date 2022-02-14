Second time lucky for the Red Lions

Speaking after Sunday’s game the man named Man of the Match by the International Hockey Federation Victor Wegnez (photo above) told journalists that "The Argentinians showed us on Saturday that they could be dangerous if we played like we do for our clubs in the Belgian championship."

"On Sunday, we really put on our international jersey. Above all, we put back in place a real defensive structure and that's what made the difference. However, we once again faced some disputed refereeing decisions at the end of the game, but this time we were stronger and we left with the 3 points and a 'clean sheet', which is the main thing."

On Saturday, Michel van den Heuvel's suffered their second Hockey Pro League defeat of the season with the Argentines scoring a late goal to ensure a 2-1 victory.

The weekend’s results leave the Red Lions 4th in the Pro League with 10 points from 6 games.

The next international games for Belgium will be on 20 and 21 May with two Hockey Pro League games against Spain at Wilrijk Hockey Club in Antwerp.