Second time lucky for the Red Lions
Belgium’s national men’s hockey team the Red Lionsgot their revenge against Argentina in their sixth match in the Hockey Pro League on Sunday. After the reigning Olympic and World Champions' 2-1 defeat on Saturday, the Belgians won 0-2 against the nation ranked 7th in the world in Buenos Aires on Sunday. The Red Lions’ win came thanks to thanks to two penalty-corners. The first was converted by Alexander Hendrickx in the 15th minute and the second by Loïck Luypaert on 55 minutes
Speaking after Sunday’s game the man named Man of the Match by the International Hockey Federation Victor Wegnez (photo above) told journalists that "The Argentinians showed us on Saturday that they could be dangerous if we played like we do for our clubs in the Belgian championship."
"On Sunday, we really put on our international jersey. Above all, we put back in place a real defensive structure and that's what made the difference. However, we once again faced some disputed refereeing decisions at the end of the game, but this time we were stronger and we left with the 3 points and a 'clean sheet', which is the main thing."
On Saturday, Michel van den Heuvel's suffered their second Hockey Pro League defeat of the season with the Argentines scoring a late goal to ensure a 2-1 victory.
The weekend’s results leave the Red Lions 4th in the Pro League with 10 points from 6 games.
The next international games for Belgium will be on 20 and 21 May with two Hockey Pro League games against Spain at Wilrijk Hockey Club in Antwerp.