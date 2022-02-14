Stromae joins Arno at AB concert

It’s no secret the Brussels singer and Ostend rock star are fans of each other. In an interview on VRT Radio Studio Brussel Arno recently expressed his love for Stromae, while Stromae says that Arno’s hit “Putain Putain” is his favourite Belgian song.

It was exactly to sing this song that Stromae joined Arno. Stromae is working on his comeback after mental issues and has already released two new singles: “Santé” and “L’Enfer”. His long-awaited new album is expected next month. It’s the first album since he conquered the world with “Racine Carré” a decade ago.

Arno has been off-stage for a while too due to his cancer treatment. Last year, on doctor’s advice, he cancelled several concerts. Sunday he was back at the AB. A third concert there is planned for 21 February, with Ostend Kursaal the venue for concerts on 19 and 25 February.