Valentine’s Day for singles at Café Cupido!

Stéphanie and Liesbeth, two sisters, acknowledge Valentine’s Day has become overcommercialised but they are adamant they want to do something for lonely singles tonight. They expect quite a rush!

In Zele women may love a little romance, but the men are not enthusiastic about Valentine’s Day. “Valentine’s Day comes round every week, doesn’t it?” some husbands tell their wives!

Stéphanie and Liesbeth are fed up arguing with their husbands about this and plan to go romantic with other people tonight. The pub is open for people who haven’t got a Valentine!

Sadly, singles needed to register beforehand and all places have now been taken! ”I’m making chocolate with strawberries for the guests who come straight from work” says Stéphanie.

There’s always a pleasant atmosphere at the bar, but the women are adding a special romantic touch for tonight. Singles will meet behind closed doors. “The curtains are being shut” explains Stéphanie.