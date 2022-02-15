49 properties searched and 30 people dertained in investigation into cocaine trafficking

The lion’s share of the properties searched on Tuesday morning were in Brussels, but some were in Antwerp. The operation was carried out with the assistance of Europol. Properties were also searched in other European countries. The joint Belgian/Spanish investigation cites members of the Albanian mafia as playing a key role in the trafficking. The Albanians are reported to have ties with the Italian mafia.

The investigation centres on the smuggling of cocaine through the port of Antwerp and the Dutch port of Rotterdam. The drugs were then trafficked to other European countries including Italy and Spain. The searches were carried out based on information gained during the Sky ECC investigation.

Sky ECC was a subscription-based end to end encrypted messaging application. Originally developed for the BlackBerry platform, it uses elliptic curve cryptography (ECC) for encryption. One of its features was "self-destruction" of messages after a user-defined expiration period. In a series of raids against criminal organisations in several countries in early 2021, a part of Sky's infrastructure in Western Europe was dismantled. Information gained from the Sky ECC enable phones seized has enable police and the Judicial Authorities to carry out a number of raids against suspected international drugs gangs.