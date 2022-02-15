Belgian surrealism in Antwerp field

It’s been described as an image worthy of Belgian surrealism and local alderman Welters believes the sight may even get recorded in local history books. The bus shelter has not been placed here by accident but needed to be moved due to works on the local drain system.

“It’s a temporary solution” insists the alderman. “Major work is being undertaken on the drain system in roads in the neighbourhood and the shelter had to go. The bus stop is also being replaced by flexi-stops, where the bus will stop on request. The shelter will then be permanently removed, but admittedly for the time being it is a funny sight”.