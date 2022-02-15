Coming soon: A no go zone for shared scooters in Antwerp

The city of Antwerp plans to take action to address the issue of electric hire scooters that drive too fast through the city streets often endangering other road users and pedestrians.

The Antwerp Alderman responsible for transport Koen Kennis (nationalist) told VRT News that "We are going to designate zones in the city where you will not be able to ride your shared scooter and where you won’t be able to park it. We want to prevent people going to places with a shared scooter where they are not allowed to be."

People will no longer be able to park or leave their scooter just anywhere. Places such as cemeteries, nature reserves, bridges over the Antwerp Ring Road and bicycle paths will no longer be able to be used to park the scooters. Anyone parking their shared scooter in places where it’s not allowed will be unable to log out and the rental time charged for the hire of the scooter will carry on running.

In busy streets and pedestrian areas such as the Meir, the speed of the scooters will be limited to 8km/h. The shared scooters will slow down automatically.

In Mechelen where electric shared scooters have been available since last year, the city authorities have already introduced no go zones for the scooters. In Antwerp, the new scheme will be rolled out by the summer. The exact location of the no go zones and no parking zones in Antwerp is has still to be decided.