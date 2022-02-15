COVID-19: Number of new infections and hospitalisations continue to fall
The public health science institute Sciensano has published the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show further significant falls in the number of people testing positive for the virus and in the number of people with COVID-19 that are requiring hospital treatment. The number of people with COVID-19 that are dying continues to rise. However, the 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths is expected to start falling sometime during the coming week.
During the week from 5 to 11 February an average of 15,635 people tested positive for coronavirus each day in Belgium. This is down 46% on the previous week (29 January to 4 February).
Between 5 and 11 February an average of 56,600 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 31% down on the previous week. Of those tested 31.9% tested positive for coronavirus.
During the week from 5 to 11 February the basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium stood at 0.83. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of a further 83 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
The number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised is down too. During the week from 8 to 14 February and average of 259 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in Belgium each day. This is down 24% on the 7-day average for the previous week. (1 to 7 February). This figure only includes those hospitalised specifically because they were so ill with COVID-19 and not patients hospitalised for other reasons that then tested positive.
There are currently 3,658 patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals, a fall of 16% on a week ago. This figure includes all patients with the virus, included those admitted for other reasons than COVID-19. Of those hospitalised 381 are in intensive care, a fall of 13% on the figures from this time last week.
During the week from 5 to 11 February an average of 44 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium every day. This is up 8% on the figures from the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 29,724 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
Vaccinations
By 13 February 9,189,483 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Of these 8,984,435 people (78% of the entire population) had been fully immunised. 6,824,962 people (59% of the entire population of Belgium) had already received an additional so-called “booster” jab.