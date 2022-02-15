COVID-19: Number of new infections and hospitalisations continue to fall

During the week from 5 to 11 February an average of 15,635 people tested positive for coronavirus each day in Belgium. This is down 46% on the previous week (29 January to 4 February).

Between 5 and 11 February an average of 56,600 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 31% down on the previous week. Of those tested 31.9% tested positive for coronavirus.

During the week from 5 to 11 February the basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium stood at 0.83. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of a further 83 others.