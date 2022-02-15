De Lijn announces fare increases from 1 April

In short, the price of a ticket will be the same whether it is brought online, from a ticket vending machine, a physical point of sale or via text message. However, a ticket purchased via text message will still be subject to a 15-cent charge by the mobile phone operator for sending the text.

In a statement released on Monday the Flemish Poverty Network said that it is regrettable that the price of the cheapest single tickets available is set to increase by 25% as it will deter people on tight budgets from occasionally taking the bus or tram.

Meanwhile, the increase in the price of De Lijn’s other tickets will be more modest. From 1 April the price of a ten-journey ticket will increase from 16 to 17 euro.