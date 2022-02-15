De Lijn announces fare increases from 1 April
The Flemish public transport company De Lijn has announced that it will be increasing its fares from 1 April. The price of the cheapest single journey ticket allowing 1 hour’s travel on De Lijn’s network of bus and tram services in Flanders will increase by 25% from the current 2 euro (if purchased online via De Lijn’s app) to 2.50 euro.
In short, the price of a ticket will be the same whether it is brought online, from a ticket vending machine, a physical point of sale or via text message. However, a ticket purchased via text message will still be subject to a 15-cent charge by the mobile phone operator for sending the text.
In a statement released on Monday the Flemish Poverty Network said that it is regrettable that the price of the cheapest single tickets available is set to increase by 25% as it will deter people on tight budgets from occasionally taking the bus or tram.
Meanwhile, the increase in the price of De Lijn’s other tickets will be more modest. From 1 April the price of a ten-journey ticket will increase from 16 to 17 euro.