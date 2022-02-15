Federal coalition reaches agreement on labour market reforms
The Federal Inner Cabinet has reached agreement on a so-called “Labour Deal”, a series of reforms to the labour market in Belgium. The aim of the plan is to provide employers and employees with greater flexibility and above all to get more people into work. The Federal Government’s aim is to increase the percentage of the working age population that is in employment from 71% now to 80% in 2030. The measures contained in the “Labour Deal” are listed below.
1. A better work-life balance
a) A 4-day working week
Under the measures those that wish to will be able to spread their 38-hour working week over 4 days rather than 5 as is currently the case. Although this would involve them working 9.5 hours, 4 days a week it would mean that they were free 3 days a week rather than two.
b) Variable working patten
In addition to this, employees will be able to opt for a variable working patten. This would mean that they would do more hours one week and fewer hours the other week. These measures could prove particularly useful for separated/divorced parents that have shared custody of their children. They will be able to work more the week that they don’t have their children and less during the week that their children are with them.
As with the 4-day working week, it is the employee that decides. Their decision is valid for 6 months.
c) The right to be “off-line”
The new rules guarantee employees the right to be off-line (not to be disturbed by their employer) outside working hours. This measure is already in place for civil servants that work for federal public services. Employers will not longer be able to expect employees to read or answer e-mails or other messages sent outside working hours. The rule applies to all companies with more than 20 employees.
d) Shift plan 7 days in advance
In future employees that work irregular shifts must be given their shift plan at least 7 days in advance. Currently employers are obliged to publish their employees' shift plans at least 5 days in advance.
2. More training and making it easier to change jobs
a) More training opportunities
A second important part of the “Labour Deal” is investment in training for employees. From this year an employee will have a right to at least 3 days training per annum. This will increase to 4 days/annum next year and 5 days/annum in 2024. In addition to this every company with at least 20 employees must draw up a training plan for its staff.
b) Notice
Changing jobs will become easier. The government is changing the rules on periods of notice. In future people will be able to start work with a new employer while their period of notice with their former employer is still running. A compensation arrangement between the former and the new employer has been worked out to facilitate this.
In the case of older employees, the employer’s social security contribution payable on the final third of the employee’s notice period can be used to pay for the soon to be former employee to be given training or sent on an outplacement.
3.E-commerce and platform economy
a) Better arrangements for meal couriers
A major sticking point was the so-called “platform economy” that includes meal couriers such as Deliveroo and private hire apps such as Uber. In order to improve the conditions for those that work for companies in the platform economy the Federal Government has drawn up 8 criteria that will define whether a person should be considered as being self-employed or employed by a company with all the responsibilities (insurance against industrial accidents, holiday pay...) that this entails.
In additional to this all those that work in the platform economy will be insured against industrial accidents as a matter of course.
b) E-commerce and night work
The rules on working between 8pm and midnight will be relaxed. The agreement of just 1 representative trade union will be needed to allow for employees to carry on working between 8pm and midnight (with eventual bonuses or extra wages for working irregular hours).
During the coming 1.5 years a trial project will run in the e-commerce sector whereby employees will be able to work until midnight without the agreement of the unions.
4. Professions with staff shortages and diversity
a) Monitoring diversity
In order to ensure that as many people as possible from all sections of society find work, the government plans to monitor diversity and discrimination on the work floor. The Federal Employment Service will monitor the statistics on diversity per sector more closely. If a particular company is be found to be significantly less diverse than other companies in its sector it will be asked to draw up an action plan.
b) Address staff shortages in certain professions
Every two years the employees and the trade unions will have to draft a document listing professions in which labour shortages are an issue and what measures can be taken to address this. The regional and federal authorities will also cooperate more closely to address the issue of labour shortages in some sectors.