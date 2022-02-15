Federal coalition reaches agreement on labour market reforms

a) A 4-day working week

Under the measures those that wish to will be able to spread their 38-hour working week over 4 days rather than 5 as is currently the case. Although this would involve them working 9.5 hours, 4 days a week it would mean that they were free 3 days a week rather than two.

b) Variable working patten

In addition to this, employees will be able to opt for a variable working patten. This would mean that they would do more hours one week and fewer hours the other week. These measures could prove particularly useful for separated/divorced parents that have shared custody of their children. They will be able to work more the week that they don’t have their children and less during the week that their children are with them.

As with the 4-day working week, it is the employee that decides. Their decision is valid for 6 months.

c) The right to be “off-line”

The new rules guarantee employees the right to be off-line (not to be disturbed by their employer) outside working hours. This measure is already in place for civil servants that work for federal public services. Employers will not longer be able to expect employees to read or answer e-mails or other messages sent outside working hours. The rule applies to all companies with more than 20 employees.

d) Shift plan 7 days in advance

In future employees that work irregular shifts must be given their shift plan at least 7 days in advance. Currently employers are obliged to publish their employees' shift plans at least 5 days in advance.