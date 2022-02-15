Art school sacks lecturer after inappropriate sexual behaviour 

The incident happened as recently as last week. De Ruyck wrote that the evidence didn’t leave a jot of doubt, though what exactly happened has not been made public.

De Ruyck told VRT that the school management had received reports from several students suggesting there was a problem: “After seeing the evidence we immediately decided to end co-operation with the lecturer”.

One student is said to have ended their studies as a result of the lecturer’s behaviour. The School of Art speaks of a solitary incident. Earlier, in 2017, the school was forced to end co-operation with a guest lecturer after misconduct. The guest lecturer made sexual comments during a drama class.

Speaking anonymously, an expert in the field, said it was more than difficult for art students to report inappropriate sexual behaviour as many lecturers also have a career in the profession and students could face difficulties developing their artistic skills for the rest of their career.

School head De Ruyck insists the conservatory is taking steps to tackle such behaviour.

“We have a working party on inappropriate sexual behaviour that includes students, lecturers and staff. The group has developed a code of conduct and that has led to more people being alert to this issue at the conservatory”.