Helpful coppers inundated with praise for “everyday act”

It was a passer-by who noticed the note stuck under a car windscreen wiper last weekend. Written by a police officer it said: “We pushed your car back in place. You forgot your handbrake. We put two stones behind your rear wheel. Don’t forget to remove them. Singed, your local police”.

The passer-by posted the note on Facebook where the officers were praised to the heavens.

Local police officer Boonen told VRT: “It’s wonderful to see so many positive reactions, but helping citizens is core business. Every day we do things that are even more remarkable, but less visible. Nobody joins the police to hand out fines. People joining the police service want to help people. This was really a quite everyday act”.