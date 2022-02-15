How will we be hit by any Russian invasion?

VRT’s Russia expert Jan Balliauw believes that at first sight military implications for us should be limited. He doesn’t believe Belgium should be worried about getting involved in a military conflict: “No western countries have pledged to send troops. Ukraine isn’t a NATO member. NATO countries are not bound to send troops”.

Balliauw says Russia doesn’t want to involve NATO countries neighbouring Ukraine in any conflict, though the conflict spreading can never be ruled out.

David Criekemans, professor international relations at Antwerp University, points to how the US is sending troops to Poland and Romania as a deterrent and is also supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Economic implications will be greater. Western nations plan sanctions and they could be matched by Russian sanctions that affect us in Flanders.

NATO is considering banning the export of western technology to Russia. US President Biden says the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that is supposed to transport gas from Russia to Germany won’t be taken into service if there is an invasion. Excluding the Russian Federation from the international payments system SWIFT is also mooted.

Criekemans warns we need to remain realistic: “European nations will remain reliant on Russian gas. If Russia is excluded from the international payments system, Germany won’t be able to pay”.

Balliauw isn’t impressed by Russian importance as a purveyor of manufactured goods, but warns gas is a different matter: “By turning off the gas pipeline Russia can have a major impact on the European economy. For Belgium this shouldn’t be a major problem. We receive Russian gas indirectly, but if the German economy is hit, this will have major implications for Belgium”.

Russia can create mischief with oil too. Oil prices shot up yesterday as a result of the geopolitical tensions. European stock markets too are vulnerable as investors fear any conflict will impact on corporate profits.

Criekemans warns that Russia will inflict damage on itself if it uses gas or oil as weapons: “Between 60% and 80% of the Russian economy is reliant on oil and gas. It could also severely damage Russia’s reputation”.

Targeted cyber attacks are another potential threat. Criekemans says targeted attacks will happen and of all possible actions these will probably have the biggest impact in Belgium.

“The Russians have all sorts of capacities in this field. They have probably been preparing for years by being present in certain systems without us realising it!”

Cyber attacks may disrupt data networks, but also damage electricity networks.

“Russia will chiefly want to sow confusion and disinformation and it will be hard to show the attacks come from Russia” says Criekemans.