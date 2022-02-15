Work on new Karel de Grote Campus halted

Karel de Grote, in addition to being the Dutch name for Charlemagne, is a university of applied sciences and arts. In Antwerp it plans to move in to a new campus on the Meir, but the body that settles disputes about building licences has suspended the construction’s environment licence after four big real estate firms appealed against the issue of the licence. The ground floor of the new campus will accommodate a new luxury department store and there are fears this will only fuel the increase in empty business premises on the erstwhile thoroughfare.

The new Karel de Grote campus is being built on the corner of Jesus Street on the spot where once the old Proximus building stood. The students will work on the upper floors, while the ground floor has been set aside for a luxury department store. Real estate businesses appealed to Antwerp Province after the City of Antwerp issued the licence. Provincial authorities ruled that the dossier didn’t need to judge the substance of the case. The real estate firms then took the matter to the council that settles disputes about the issue of licences and that chose to differ.

Frederic Lenders, the lawyer who represents the real estate firms, says: “They are very worried about empty business properties in downtown Antwerp. They are all in favour of the Karel de Grote campus but fear the arrival of a large department store on this location will only increase the number of empty business properties”.

Antwerp Province now has three months to decide the substance of the case.