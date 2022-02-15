More heat cameras and smart fences to stop migrants

The investments follow a year-long investigation into how the Port of Zeebrugge can increase security to prevent migrants from stowing away in trucks and containers.

“We’re establishing a control room” says port CEO Tom Hautekiet. “Here nearly all camera images taken in the port will be monitored. The control room will possess the necessary software and equipment to analyse all pictures. Today all terminals operate separately when it comes to camera security. Zeebrugge’s ten biggest partners are joining the port’s project bringing ten different terminals together. In this way we can check 80% of the danger zone”.

Further investments will be made on extra cameras and smart fences.

“We’re deploying extra cameras on several vulnerable and important spots. Smart fences will be introduced too. Smart fences alert the control room when somebody approaches” says Hautekiet.

The UK already contributes towards a heat camera monitoring seas on the Flemish West Coast that shows when people set off in boats. Up to 3 more cameras are planned.

“This investment is the first important step towards creating a global security picture of the port and above all to see what is happening at sea at night” says Carl Decaluwé, Governor of West Flanders.

“These rickety boats with people in them don’t show up on the radars and that’s why human tragedies occur. The heat cameras will allow us to detect people more quickly and also rescue them”.

Some of the money will also be spent on greater security on the border with France to prevent migrants from crossing to Belgium to venture their chances.