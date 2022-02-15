Ostend shrimp croquette gains Recognised Regional Product status
One of the Flemish Coast’s greatest delicacies the Ostend shrimp croquette has been granted recognition as a Flemish Regional Product. By granting the shrimp croquette recognition as a regional product the Flemish Center for Agro and Fisheries Marketing (VLAM) hopes to draw attention to the special way in which the croquettes are made.
A genuine Ostend shrimp croquette can only be made using hand-peeled shrimps caught by Ostend fishermen. Chefs then use the head of the shrimps to make a bisque or stock. The croquette filling must contain at least 30% shrimp. Ostend shrimp croquettes must be produced within a 10-kilometre radius of Ostend.
Several Ostend chefs have signed up to a charter in which they promise to make the shrimp croquettes in the traditional way and using locally-produced shrimps.