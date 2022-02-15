Post pack drug-trafficking operation dismantled

The discovery by customs officers at Zaventem of two shipments of drugs in parcels sent by post in April 2021 triggered the investigation.

Gilles Blondeau of Halle-Vilvoorde prosecutors explains that the parcels were destined for Australia and contained clothes and paintings, but on closer inspection 4.8 kilos of ketamine were found: “The investigation learnt that similar parcels had also been dispatched to the US. Four shipments could be intercepted and were also found to contain ketamine, a party drug that can produce hallucinations”.

The investigation led to raids on two premises in Laken (City of Brussels) and Ruisbroek.

“The search of premises in Ruisbroek led to the discovery of large quantities of material to produce similar shipments, cardboard, hollow plastic protection plates, empty cosmetics vials and empty coffee bean packaging that could be filled with drugs. There was also equipment to vacuum-pack shipments so that they could hardly be distinguished from the genuine product” says Blondeau.

“Packaging material was seized and will be examined further. Three large shipments ready for dispatch were also found. A double bottom and powder that on analysis turned out to be the drug MDMA were discovered. 65 grams of another unidentified powder was also found as well as 130 grams of crystal meths, a hard drug, an extremely addictive amphetamine, which has a quick impact of the nervous system and poses a major threat to health”.

Police in Laken detained two suspects, a couple of Chinese heritage. The 39-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were questioned and arrested.