“14 out of 20 GPs issued sicknotes to healthy patients”

The Factcheckers reporters were active in all Flemish provinces visiting GPs chosen at random. The reporters told the GP they weren’t ill but wanted a sick note.

Asked for a reaction Michel Deneyer of the doctors’ professional body Order of Doctors says he’s not a happy man. “You’re not only laughing with employers, but also with all doctors. The GPs realise they are not acting appropriately but still they do it”.

Such fraud is a serious matter. ”If there is evidence sick notes are issued when patients are not ill, doctors will be called to account. Doctors are then read the riot act. It usually works” says Deneyer.

“If there are repeat offenders, these doctors will receive a warning or reprimand. That appears on your record. Some doctors have been suspended for months on account of this. If you have to close for a month, you will have lost all your patients. These doctors are risking an awful lot for a patient they don’t even know. 14 out of 20, that hurts” concludes Deneyer.

Each year some 3 million sick notes for short periods are issued. Doctors sent out to check whether the notes are warranted encounter fraud in 8% of cases.