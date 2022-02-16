“Don’t take us on an adventure” says business

The federal government could change the law and hopes to take a definitive decision by mid-March.

Hans Maertens of the Flemish employers’ organisation Voka says this is why we have decided to express our joint concern about supplies and prices now.

Employers have been following the progress towards no-nuclear and politicians stands closely for years. So far, no opposition to the phasing out has ever been voiced. This now seems to have changed with a clear joint position being voiced.

“We are highly concerned about big companies. That has always been our concern, with or without nuclear” says Maertens.

“In recent weeks concern among business has grown tremendously. This is why we are asking the government not to embark on an adventure. We need certainty”.

Maertens says that in recent months the context has changed. He points to the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

“The big rise in natural gas and electricity prices is partly due to these. This is impacting on businesses’ energy costs”.

Price rises also fuel inflation and there are worries this will affect wage demands and possibly pose a threat to the competitiveness of Belgian business vis-à-vis abroad.

If nuclear is phased out, energy will have to be imported from abroad. Maertens points to great uncertainty regarding the capability of neighbouring countries to offer supplies. “All this leads to great uncertainty. We need guarantees and an extension” says Maertens.

“Nuclear plants can’t just be kept open for an extra year. We support energy transition to renewables, but over the next 10 to 15 years we will be able to use everything to deliver energy supplies” he adds.

Belgium plans extra gas plants to cover part of the shortfall through no-nuclear, but the process of issuing licences has incurred delays.

This too is denting confidence among business leaders that the government will sort it in time.

Earlier nuclear generator Engie Electrabel made it clear it thinks it’s too late to reverse the phase-out decision.