Cases and hospitalisations down, deaths still up

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 12 February, 14,822 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 46% on the week. 89% of cases are omicron variant.

Since the start of the pandemic over 3.3 million people have come down with the virus in Belgium.

In the week to 15 February on average 260 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 20% on the week.

3,614 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 16% on the week. 363 patients are in intensive care – down 16% on the week.

In the week to 12 February on average 44 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 4% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 29,778 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 54,300 tests are carried out each day in the week to 12 February – a 30% fall on the week. 30.9% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 0.86 – down 6% on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 86 others and the pandemic is no longer widening.

6,835,995 people have had a booster or third jab i.e. 59% of the population. 78% of the population is fully vaccinated.