Flanders braces for storms Dudley and Eunice

Wind speeds are set to increase this afternoon and tonight with blustery conditions from the west-south-west and gusts of up to 95 km/h. Code yellow applies across Belgium from 9PM till 2AM.

It remains blowy on Thursday but windspeeds will decrease and it could turn out to be a rather pleasant day.

Storm Eunice will arrive on Friday with amber weather warnings on the cards and severe gale 9 and even whole gale 10 forecast on Friday afternoon, evening and night at sea.

In western parts windspeeds may reach 100km/h and even 130km/h at sea the Met Office warns. If this scenario is confirmed on Thursday the Met Office will issue an amber weather warning for certain provinces. The gales are expected to be accompanied by rain, but there are no flood alerts.

VRT weather presenter Sabine Hagedoren says it’s all hands on deck on Friday with gusts of up to 110 km/h inland and the chance of material damage. Exact timing is unclear, but the worst weather is expected Friday afternoon.