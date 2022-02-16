Health ministers OK 3rd jab for Janssen vaccinees

400,000 people in Belgium received the Janssen vaccine. 360,000 doses were administered to people aged 40 to 65 and people who are “hard to reach” like drug addicts and the homeless.

People who got Janssen have already been invited for a second shot or booster. Most received this shot at the end of last year.

By administering a third jab to Janssen vaccinees Belgium is emulating what is already happening abroad in e.g. France and Germany. The third shot will extend protection and a third jab may be required for holidaymakers e.g. visiting Germany.

People will have to come forward for the third jab of their own accord and will need to contact a vaccine centre themselves. The vaccine is free. No invites will be sent.