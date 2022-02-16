King Filip to visit Congo

Twelve years on and there is a growing realisation of the effects of Belgium’s colonisation. Little is still taboo and the reputation of King Leopold II under whose reign the worst atrocities were committed during the Free State has been further dented.

Belgians of Congolese descent have examined their personal history and discovered their grandparents enjoyed harsher treatment than their tight-lipped parents had suggested. Today’s racist clichés are acknowledged as a legacy of the colonial past.

It’s also now accepted that Katangan rebels and Belgian mercenaries were responsible for the death of Patrice Lumumba, Congo’s first post-independence prime minister.

In 2018 a renovated AfricaMuseum reopened in Tervuren with the atrocities during the colonial period receiving greater attention.

Belgian-Congolese relations were turbulent during the Kabila era. Today there is a new warmth under President Tshisekedi.

In 2020 on the occasion of 60 years of Congolese independence King Filip voiced deep regrets for the wounds inflicted during the past. In addition to the atrocities during the Free State he also spoke of the suffering during the Belgian colonial period in a letter to President Tshisekedi.

A Belgian parliamentary commission has issued a first report on Belgium’s colonial past, while it is still examining issues like birth certificates for mixed race Metis and the return of historical art.

On Thursday the Congolese premier Sama Lukondo will be in Belgium where he will visit the AfricaMuseum.