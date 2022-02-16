Naked giant on the move!

The Cyclops, once created as part of an art project, stands 8.5 metres tall and fetched nearly 30,000 euros at auction. His previous owner, Hervé, who is now moving to Portugal, is pleased his giant is staying in Flanders.

The giant is getting a place at the ADREM Kitchens factory in Eeklo. Proprietor Michiel had hoped to pick up the Cyclops with a trailer, but decided professional help was needed. It took De Groote NV, a firm specialised in industrial removals, three hours to get the giant onto their truck!

First destination is Dendermonde (East Flanders) where the giant is being professionally cleaned to remove moss from between his toes and behind his ears as well as be totally renovated.

Once arrived at ADREM in Eeklo the giant will be given a place in the company’s marketing strategy. Michiel can’t believe the amount of free advertising the giant has already generated thanks to the media frenzy around the auction and his move!

The giant should be on show at the BISbeurs fair in Ghent soon and there are even plans for a foreign trip to Alicante in Spain!