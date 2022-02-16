Relaxation for travellers

Belgian health ministers decided on the relaxations today. Until now testing and quarantine were necessary for travellers from red zone countries outside the EU.

Belgian residents that do not possess a Covid Safe Ticket and return from a country with an unfavourable epidemiological situation will need to take a lateral flow or PCR test on Day 1 after their return. This is the case for travellers returning from EU countries that are deep red on the ECDC map and non-EU countries that are not of the EU white list.

Earlier it was decided people who are not domiciled in Belgium will always have to be able to show they are vaccinated, recovering or have been tested if they travel outside Belgium for over 48 hours.