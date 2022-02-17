Beware of calls from English-speaking fraudsters

Calls appear to come from a bank, the police or another trusted organisation. Usually subscribers will hear an English recording asking them to press a certain button to receive more information or modify details.

This is an attempt by the fraudsters to get their hands on personal and/or bank details the experts warn.

“If you doubt a call can be trusted, end the call and call the organisation yourself using a number known to you or which you have found in a trusted source. Don’t return the call to the number that called you” says Miguel De Bruycker of the CCB.

Fraudsters routinely try to con people by phone, but the number of calls made in recent days is astronomical. Operators can’t block the numbers because legitimate businesses also use the same underlying technique to call clients e.g. from a call centre abroad.

People who divulge details should get in touch with their bank and file a complaint with the police.