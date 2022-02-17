COVID-19 update: fewer than 14,500 new cases a day

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 13 February, 14,492 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 42% on the week. 85.8% of cases are omicron variant.

Since the start of the pandemic over 3.3 million people have come down with the virus in Belgium.

In the week to 16 February on average 253 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 20% on the week.

3,352 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 18% on the week. 353 patients are in intensive care – down 18% on the week.

In the week to 13 February on average 45 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 5% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 29,832 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 53,600 tests are carried out each day in the week to 13 February – a 42% fall on the week. 30.3% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 0.86 – down 4% on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 86 others and the pandemic is no longer widening.

6,847,014 people have had a booster or third jab i.e. 59% of the population. 78% of the population is fully vaccinated.