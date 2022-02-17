Dudley triggers little damage but Eunice is on the way

The worst conditions are expected between 4PM and 7PM on Friday says VRT weather presenter Frank Deboosere. At that time gusts of up to 100km/h are forecast inland, 130km/h on the coast.

During Storm Dudley windspeeds of 103km/h were recorded at Zeebrugge on the coast. Inland, at Stabroek (Antwerp Province) and Beitem (Rumbeke, Roeselare -West Flanders) windspeeds of 94km/h were measured.

Damage was reported from East and West Flanders and the fire service was called out on several occasions. In Wetteren (East Flanders) a house under construction collapsed. Trees were uprooted in many places and roofs lost their tiles but no other serious damage has been reported.

Thursday will be a blustery day but with lower windspeeds. Gusts may reach 70km/h.

On Friday Storm Eunice could display far more character with the Met Office ready to issue amber weather warnings and the prospect of greater material damage. It will be accompanied by rain but flooding is not anticipated.