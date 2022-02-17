Eunice: amber warning for Antwerp, East and West Flanders

The storm means gusty conditions and possible damage in many parts. In amber areas gusts may top 100km/h inland, 150km/h on the Flemish coast.

The storm, a south-westerly, will be at its height between the hours of 2PM and 7PM on Friday. There are fears the rush-hour could be disrupted and blustery conditions may cause damage.

Winds could reach force 10, whole gale, inland and even force 11, violent storm, at sea, which is just under the highest step on Beaufort, hurricane force!

In a worst-case scenario gusts of up to 140km/h could be recorded inland, even higher on the coast.

Under code yellow people are asked to be vigilant to the dangers, code amber means you should be ‘prepared’ and follow guidance.