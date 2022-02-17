Eunice: amber warning for Antwerp, East and West Flanders
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for the provinces of Antwerp and East and West Flanders on Friday afternoon as Storm Eunice is expected in our area. Other provinces have been issued with a yellow weather warning.
The storm means gusty conditions and possible damage in many parts. In amber areas gusts may top 100km/h inland, 150km/h on the Flemish coast.
The storm, a south-westerly, will be at its height between the hours of 2PM and 7PM on Friday. There are fears the rush-hour could be disrupted and blustery conditions may cause damage.
Winds could reach force 10, whole gale, inland and even force 11, violent storm, at sea, which is just under the highest step on Beaufort, hurricane force!
In a worst-case scenario gusts of up to 140km/h could be recorded inland, even higher on the coast.
Under code yellow people are asked to be vigilant to the dangers, code amber means you should be ‘prepared’ and follow guidance.
In a worst-case scenario Eunice could be the worst storm since 1990. Flanders is taking no chances. In West Flanders all provincial estates are closed from 8AM on Friday till midnight on Saturday. All planned public events there have been cancelled though the access ban does not affect cycle super highways and cycle paths.
It's a similar story in East Flanders where woods and nature areas too are being closed. Paths are being closed and outside sports grounds and golf courses are shut too. Access to all woods and nature areas is banned even if there are no physical barriers.
In Antwerp all cemeteries and municipal parks are being closed from noon. Venues in parks like the Middelheim Museum too are shut during the storm.
Brussels is closing all access points to parks and woods as well as the car park at the Sonian Forest from noon. Notices are going up and rangers will be on hand to inform the public.
The 1722 emergency number for incidents without a threat to life is active to relieve pressure on the 112 emergency number for incidents where there is a threat to life.