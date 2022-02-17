No through-traffic in City of Brussels from 16 August

The plan is part of Good Move, a Brussels-wide programme designed to deter through-traffic in residential areas across the region.

“The plan will give residents more peace and quiet and improve air quality” says green mobility alderman Dhondt. “At present too many cars are turning round in circles in streets that are not meant for this. They cause congestion and tailbacks in residential areas and where children go to school”.

The Brussels inner city is being divided up into 8 neighbourhoods that will be delimited by a loop for through traffic. “The loop will always take you back to the inner orbital. If you leave the route, you will get stuck” explains Dhondt. “Filters are being created at 27 locations in the neighbourhoods: fixed posts or posts that can sink into the ground or streets where the direction of traffic changes midway forcing you to turn back, pedestrian precincts and cameras with plate recognition. Avoiding the new rules will be difficult, nigh impossible”.

Space freed up by the changes will in time be used to create bike, school and playstreets, parks, avenues, play areas, terraces and new tramlines. The new arrangement is being introduced on 16 August in high summer when Brussels is calm.

Alderman Dhondt is confident all residents will be able to drive back home. “A pass will allow you to sink posts, cameras will recognise our plate and you may have to take a different, less obvious route through many one-way streets, but you will get there. Suppliers will also be able to pass through the filters from 6AM to 11AM.