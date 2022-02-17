Princess Delphine at first public event with King Albert

The event took place at the Church of Our Lady in Laken (City of Brussels), where members of the royal family are buried in the crypt. King Filip, Queen Mathilde, King Albert and Queen Paola sat in the front row together with King Filip’s sister, Princess Astrid and her husband, Archduke Lorenz. Princess Delphine and her husband Jim O’Hare sat in the second row together with King Filip’s younger brother, Prince Laurent and his wife, Princess Claire.

It's been two years now since Princess Delphine won her battle in the courts to be recognised as King Albert’s daughter and a reconciliation has taken place.

Princess Delphine was already at the remembrance mass last year, but due to Covid the event was staggered and she was not there together with her father.