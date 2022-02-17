Sharp rise in attacks on public transport staff

The figure is up 23% on the year. Rail company NMBS, the Flemish local transport company De Lijn and its Walloon and Brussels counterparts, TEC and MIVB, say that just like in the rest of society greater tensions are surfacing in the way we live together. The companies warn that violence is having a big psychological impact on staff and that many work days are being lost due to the illness aggression triggers. 4,800 acts of aggression directed at staff at Belgian public transport companies were recorded last year.

Yves Paulus is a conductor on the railways: “Verbal aggression has become routine. Last year I experienced physical aggression for the first time in my career”.

Yves spoke with two young men who were not masked. They didn’t have a ticket either and that landed them a fine.

“They emptied a fire extinguisher in the train” he said. “When I told them I was calling security they beat me to the ground”.

Yves suffered a head injury but also sleepless nights and the fear of losing control. That’s the psychological cost of the aggression.

“Sometimes I don’t feel safe. We’re there for the passengers, so I try to avoid feeling fear”.

The situation is at its worst on lines between the big cities. Yves has been on the railways since 2000. He’s noticed the changes. “People used to have more respect for a uniform” he says. “The pandemic too has changed people”.

Transport companies say that in a quarter of cases there is now a physical impact, while in all cases there is a psychological price to pay.

Last year 11,433 working days were lost in the sector as a result of staff being off work due to physical or verbal aggression.

The transport companies want the justice department to show zero tolerance and prosecute all forms of aggression.