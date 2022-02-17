Students to party through the night as closing time is trashed

Thursday evening is the traditional Big Night in the bar street in the Ghent student district. Now that the midnight mandatory closing hour is officially trashed starting Friday publicans are eager to keep their premises open when the clock strikes twelve and a new day begins.

Landlord Tim told VRT: “Tonight we’re partying without a closing time.”

Publicans have had to wait more or less until the last minute to learn the legal framework had been created for them to open beyond midnight, but since the official decision in principle was taken, they were always planning to do so.

Given the start of the new semester at uni large crowds are anticipated.