Baby girl that sustained life-threatening injuries at an East Flemish crèche has died

On Thursday morning Ghent University Hospital (UZ Gent) informed the Public Prosecutor that a baby had suffered serious brain injuries in what it described as unclear circumstances.

The girl had been taken to the A&E department of the hospital by paramedics on Wednesday, after they had been called out by staff at a crèche in Mariakerke. The child was in acute life-threatening condition. She has since died from her injuries; the Public Prosecutor's Office confirms.

The East Flemish Public Prosecutor's Office had appointed a medical expert to the case on Thursday and an Examining Magistrate had the crèche sealed off. An extensive investigation was carried out at the crèche and three people were detained for questioning. They are the woman in charge of the crèche, her father, and a crèche employee.

They spent Thursday night in custody and will appear before an Examining Magistrate today. The Examining Magistrate will decide on whether they are to be placed under arrest.