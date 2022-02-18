Closing time is scrapped, telework is only recommended and we can go dancing again from today
The Code Orange package of measures on the Corona Barometer comes into force from today. This means an end to mandatory closing times for the hospitality industry, that night clubs and the event sector can open again, no more mandatory telework and no more face coverings for pupils in primary schools.
The relaxations of the coronavirus restrictions were announced after last week's Consultation Committee.
Hospitality
Bars and restaurants no longer have to close their doors at midnight. There is also no longer a restriction on the maximum number of people per table and only the staff at hospitality outlets will still have to wear face coverings. Drinking a coffee or a pint while stand is now also allowed again.
With the scrapping of the mandatory closing time for the hospitality industry, the mandatory closing time for the night shops also disappears.
Events and night life
After a long period of enforced closure there is also good news for night clubs and the events sector.
Anyone who wants to go dancing or to visit an event should no longer wear a face covering. At seated events, a face covering will still have to be worn. Here too staff does not escape the obligation to wear a face covering.
Anyone wishing to go to an event, will still have to present a Covid Safe Ticket (CST). This rule applies to indoor events with more than 50 participants and outdoor events with more than 100 participants. 70% capacity is allowed for
"dynamic" indoor activities and 80% capacity for events with a seated audience where venues are unable to ensure sufficient ventilation. However, venues can keep the CO2 value below 900 ppm are allowed to run at full capacity.
Telework
It has been decided that from today everyone can return to workplace. The obligation to work from home 4 days a week has been scrapped. However, teleworking is still recommended whenever possible.
Face coverings
There is also good news for children between 6 and 12 years old. From tomorrow (Saturday 19 February) they will no longer have to wear a face covering at school and other places where they have to do so previously.
The Consultative Committee will meet again in early March to decide whether a further scaling down of the restriction to Code Yellow on the Corona Barometer is appropriate.