Closing time is scrapped, telework is only recommended and we can go dancing again from today

After a long period of enforced closure there is also good news for night clubs and the events sector.

Anyone who wants to go dancing or to visit an event should no longer wear a face covering. At seated events, a face covering will still have to be worn. Here too staff does not escape the obligation to wear a face covering.

Anyone wishing to go to an event, will still have to present a Covid Safe Ticket (CST). This rule applies to indoor events with more than 50 participants and outdoor events with more than 100 participants. 70% capacity is allowed for

"dynamic" indoor activities and 80% capacity for events with a seated audience where venues are unable to ensure sufficient ventilation. However, venues can keep the CO2 value below 900 ppm are allowed to run at full capacity.