COVID-19: Infections and hospitalisations down, deaths up

During the week between 11 and 17 February an average of 246 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is 17% down on the 7-day average for the previous weeks. This figure only includes those hospitalised specifically because of COVID-19.

There are currently 3,253 people with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure also includes people hospitalised for other reasons than COVID-19 that tested positive for coronavirus when they were admitted. Of those hospitalised 350 patients are in intensive care. This is down 13% on the figures from a week ago.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths of people with COVID-19 continues to rise. During the week from 8 to 14 February an average of 49 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 11% more than the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 29,886 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.