COVID-19: Infections and hospitalisations down, deaths up
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show further significant falls in the number of new infections that are being recorded and in the number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised. Meanwhile, the number of people with COVID-19 that are dying continues to rise.
During the week from 8 to 14 February an average of 12,931 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is 44% on the figures for the previous week (1 to 7) February. During the same period an average of 52,300 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. Of these 28% were positive.
During the week from 8 to 14 February the basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium stood at 0.87. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of a further 87 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the week between 11 and 17 February an average of 246 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is 17% down on the 7-day average for the previous weeks. This figure only includes those hospitalised specifically because of COVID-19.
There are currently 3,253 people with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure also includes people hospitalised for other reasons than COVID-19 that tested positive for coronavirus when they were admitted. Of those hospitalised 350 patients are in intensive care. This is down 13% on the figures from a week ago.
Meanwhile, the number of deaths of people with COVID-19 continues to rise. During the week from 8 to 14 February an average of 49 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 11% more than the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 29,886 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
Vaccinations
9,196,997 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Of these 9,010,943 people here (78% of the entire population) have been fully immunised. 6,876,299 people (60% of the entire population) have received an additional so-called “booster jab”.