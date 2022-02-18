Ghent vaccination centre closed due to storm

Anyone that was due to visit the centre for a vaccine this afternoon will be contacted to make a new appointment. Earlier the city authorities in Ghent decided to close the city’s parks, cemeteries, and nature reserves to the public for as long as the Code Orange storm warning remains in force.

Schools in Ghent have also been requested to keep children inside during break and to be flexible regarding the times at which the expect parents to collect their children before 2pm and after 5pm. The schools run by the City of Ghent are open on Friday afternoon, but parents have been given the change to take their children home if they wished to do so.