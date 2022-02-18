Justice Minister withdraws Muslim Executive’s official recognition, Executive calls decision "unacceptable"

Mr Van Quickenborne told ‘De Ochtend that "I have started the procedure to initiate the withdrawal of recognition from the Muslim Executive. This means that we will no longer subsidise the Executive, and their role will then disappear."

When asked why he had decided to withdraw recognition from the Executive, the Justice Minister said “Because from my first day as a minister It was apparent to me that that organisation is not representative of all Muslims in the country. I gave them notice of default twice, in July and October last year. They have been running the organisation for two years, but if I look at the proposals that they have now made for reform, I can only conclude that they are full of missed opportunities, and that they are actually a step backwards.”

Mr Van Quickenborne believes that the proposals would make it impossible to attract more experts from outside and would also make it more difficult to reach out to young people. "The entire operation is based on a mosque logic. You can only be elected to the Executive through a mosque. That means that people who are not from a mosque have no chance of sitting on the Executive."

"In addition, representation is still based on ethnicity: you must belong to the Moroccan, Turkish, ... community to be elected. It is strange that Muslims who have been here for three or four generations still selected for a seat on the Executive according to their descent”. Mr Van Quickenborne added that this adds opens the door to foreign interference.

The loss of recognition by the Executive does not mean that no more Islamic studies teachers can be appointed, or that no more mosques can be able to be granted recognition.

