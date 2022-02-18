Many schools closed on Friday afternoon

The lion’s share of the schools that are closed this afternoon are in West Flanders and East Flanders, although VRT News has also received that some schools in Antwerp Province are also considering sending pupils home early today as well.

The Stroom Schools Group that has schools in the East Flemish coastal towns of Ostend and Bredene was among the first to decided to suspend lessons from midday. Stroom’s Director Chris Vandecasteele told VRT News that “The height of the storm has been forecast for around the same time as when the schools close. We have a lot of pupils that come to school by bicycle, and I don’t want to take any risks”. Most schools will be providing child for pupils that are unable to return home earlier than normal.

Despite the fact that Storm Eunice expected to hit hard between around 2pm and 6pm in West and East Flanders and Antwerp Province, no order has been issued to close all schools in these provinces.

The Flemish Education Minister Ben Weyts (nationalist) says that any decision of this nature would be up to the local authorities. Meanwhile, the Governor of West Flanders Carl Decaluwé (Christian democrat) told VRT News that it's up to schools to decide for themselves whether to close. “As Governor I have no authority to close schools. It is up to Heads and schools themselves to look at the practicalities of doing this themselves”.