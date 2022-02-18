Several people injured as Storm Eunice sweeps across Flanders

A person was seriously injured in Sint-Denijs-Westrem near Ghent (East Flanders) after they were hit by solar panels that had been blown off a roof.

In the West Flemish town of Menen an 18-year-old man was seriously injured by a falling tree. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Elsewhere in West Flanders the emergency services have received dozens of calls to deal with storm damage. The Westhoek Fire Service in the west of the province alone has received no fewer than 359 calls to deal with storm-related issues.

At around 2:40pm a lorry was blown over by the wind on the Iepersesteenweg in Veurne. The driver of the truck was taken to hospital.