Several people injured as Storm Eunice sweeps across Flanders
With gusts of wind reaching speeds a high as 133 km/h, storm Eunice could go down in history as the heaviest storm to sweep across Flanders in three decades. As we reported earlier all rail services in West Flanders are suspended until 6pm on Friday. This is also the case for the lion’s share of rail services in East Flanders and Antwerp Province. Costal tram services have also been suspended. The storm has also resulted in serval people being seriously injured.
A person was seriously injured in Sint-Denijs-Westrem near Ghent (East Flanders) after they were hit by solar panels that had been blown off a roof.
In the West Flemish town of Menen an 18-year-old man was seriously injured by a falling tree. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Elsewhere in West Flanders the emergency services have received dozens of calls to deal with storm damage. The Westhoek Fire Service in the west of the province alone has received no fewer than 359 calls to deal with storm-related issues.
At around 2:40pm a lorry was blown over by the wind on the Iepersesteenweg in Veurne. The driver of the truck was taken to hospital.
Storm-related traffic issues
Several uprooted trees have fallen onto the Ghent-bound carriageway of the E40. The righthand lane of the motorway is blocked between Beernem (West Flanders) and Aalter (East Flanders). Two lanes of the motorway are closed at Sint-Denijs-Westrem. By 4pm on Friday there was a 25-kilometre tailback on the Ghent-bound E40. One lane of the E403 heading towards the French border is also blocked.
The N9 in Eeklo (East Flanders) is closed between the Leopoldlaan and the Eikelstraat. This is also the case on the N35, the Gaversesteenweg in Petegem near Deinze.
The Brabant tunnels under the Operaplein in Antwerp are closed are the roads through the Terkamerenbos Park in Brussels.